Karnataka: Man died after consuming poison over sex video blackmail, 4 held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 15 (ANI): A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru died at a private lodge in Bengaluru on Saturday after consuming poison over blackmail related to sex videos.

Supreeth, who hails from Arsikere in Hassan district, is a clerk.



A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he accused four minor boys of blackmailing him for money by threatening to leak private videos with his girlfriend. All four accused have been arrested.

The incident came to light after a hotel staff noticed that the victim was not responding and water was overflowing from his room to the corridor. When the staff open the door, they found the man inside the washroom.

The police suspect that he might have gone to the washroom after consuming poison, fell unconscious, and died before turning off the tap. (ANI)

