Karnataka: Man shot dead by bike borne assailants in Hubli

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Manjunath Nagar area here on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Parvesh Singh, a native of Bihar's Vaishali district.

Speaking to media, R Dilip, Commissioner of Police said, "As per the information we got, Singh was shot by two or three bike-borne assailants. He died on the spot."

The deceased used to work for a private mobile company and was in charge of installing mobile towers, the Commissioner said.

Singh lived in a rented house in Manjunath Nagar with his wife and a three-year-old child.

"A probe is underway to nab the accused," the Commissioner added. (ANI)

