Karnataka: Man stabs woman for refusing marriage proposal

Davangere (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a young woman was brutally killed by a man after she refused to marry him in Karanataka's Davangere.

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the spot.

The accused has been identified as Sadath alias Chand Pir, the police said.



The deceased woman- Chand Sultan was riding her two-wheeler when the accused stopped her. As per the footage of the CCTV, both can be seen talking to each other for some time when Sadath suddenly started stabbing her with a knife and ran away.

Sadath, as the police said consumed poison in an attempt to die by suicide and is under treatment.

"Sultana succumbed to her injuries in the hospital due to excess bleeding, and the accused is under treatment," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

