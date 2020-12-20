Karnataka man swims in Yoga posture with chained legs, attempts record

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): A primary school teacher here swam one whole kilometre in a Yoga posture and his legs in shackles, in an attempt to create a record.

Nagaraj Kharvi who teaches at the Kalmanja government higher primary school in Udupi district of Karnataka, attempted the feat on Friday.

Kharvi, who has won national-level swim championship, swam in the Padmasana Yoga posture in Arabian sea at Thannirubhavi in Mangaluru.



Talking to ANI, Kharvi said that he was swimming for creating a record in India Book of records. "I swam for get into my name in India Book of Records. Swimming in Padmasana position is a combination of Yoga and swimming," he said.

Kharvi who bagged two gold and one bronze medal in the national level swimming competition that was held in Vadodara of Gujarat in January swam one kilometre in 25.16 minutes with Padmasana posture, wearing leg shackles in the sea.

The event took place in front of Pradeep D'Souza, Officer of Dakshina Kannada district Sports Department who witnessed Kharvi achievement. (ANI)

