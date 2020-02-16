Karnataka man who fell into 15-feet deep hole rescued

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Rohith, the man who fell into a 15-feet deep hole while a borewell was being dug in Udupi district earlier on Sunday, has been rescued, officials said.

The man fell into the hole as the land around the borewell collapsed suddenly. The incident took place at Maravanthe village near Baindur in Udupi district. (ANI)

