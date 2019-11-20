Karnataka: Marshals to protect Varthur lake from encroachments

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed Marshals to protect Varthur lake following direction from National Green Tribunal (NGT) court.

Marshals will patrol the lakes, penalise offenders dumping debris, clear encroachments, ensure that the 30-metre buffer zone is well maintained.

A statement from BBMP said, "After a special marshal team successfully safeguarded Bellandur lake, now Varthur lake will be under surveillance of marshals of BBMP."

"The BBMP has deployed 21 marshals to guard Varthur lake which is one of the biggest lakes in Bengaluru," the statement said.

"The team of Marshals will take care of the lake from encroachment by the builders, garbage dumping and debris dumping. BBMP will levy fine on people who dump wastes into the lake," it added. (ANI)

