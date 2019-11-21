Karnataka: Migratory birds flock to Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A large number of migratory birds have flocked to the Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Soraba Taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

According to environmentalist, the sanctuary is filled with migrated birds like Brahmini, Pariah, Darter and grey heron.

According to a survey by the experts of the sanctuary, more than two hundred bird species with 30 families have migrated to the sanctuary from different parts of the world. However, an effective study is yet to make to justify the numbers mentioned in the survey.

Speaking to ANI, environmentalist Ajay Kumar Sharma said that the government should take proper measures to maintain the sanctuary.

"The sanctuary is a treat for bird watchers but it lacks basic facilities. During rainy days, there are no alternatives to store water. Tanks and artificial ponds should be constructed," he said.

Sharma further said that the sanctuary also needs a walking path, street lights, food courts and boats to generate revenue.

"The government shall hire environmentalists who have good knowledge of migratory birds so that they can guide the tourists and foreign travellers during their visit here," he said. (ANI)

