Karnataka minister attends procession, violates social distancing norms

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): The social distancing norms on Tuesday went for a toss in a procession held in Karnataka which witnessed state Health Minister B Sriramulu's presence.

In a video, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was seen taking part in a procession in Chitradurga during COVID-19 crisis in the entire country.

The minister was seen surrounded by many supporters while an enormous garland was being offered to him.

The state has reported 3,408 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)