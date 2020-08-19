Karnataka minister CT Ravi demands special package for rain-hit Chikmagalur

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Karnataka Tourism and Culture Minister CT Ravi, along with Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and demanded a special financial package for Chikmagalur district, which has been adversely affected due to heavy rains.

Following a landslide in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka, vehicular movement was halted on the Alageshwara road in Koppa town of Chikmagalur district in the second week of August.

Heavy rains in several parts of Karnataka have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. (ANI)

