Karnataka minister Prabhu Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): Karnataka's Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

"I have tested positive with Covid-19 and I am under home isolation," said the minister on Thursday in a media statement.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Karnataka currently has 96,937 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,08,573 people have been cured/discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state is 6,680. (ANI)

