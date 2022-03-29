Karnataka Minister quashes allegations he demanded commission from contractor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI): Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday quashed the allegations by a contractor that he demanded 40 per cent commission and said that he has filed a defamation case against him.

"I am appalled at the reaction of Congress MPs over a baseless allegation made by Santosh K Patil claiming 40 per cent commission for a Rs 4 crore work undertaken by him in Hindalga Belgaum District," he said in a press statement.

Eshwarappa said that Santosh Patil himself has said he has not received any official order from the department.

"Trusting his unfounded allegation about the amount paid by him is unfortunate. A member of Parliament reacts to it with not even a shred of evidence to justify the same," he added.

The Karnataka Minister said that the Congress which has vast experience in governance is aware of the procedure followed to undertake the work.



Eshwarappa said that the Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has issued a clarification stating that no work order is issued as the work has not been sanctioned and the question of making payment for the alleged work doesn't arise.

"The desperation of the Congress party to make wild allegations over fabricated and motivated charges is clearly exposed. It is to my utter dismay Congress party is in its zeal to accuse BJP government in Karnataka is resting on a motivated charge by a person who himself has confessed to having indulged its questionable activities," he added.

He further said that he had filed a defamation case against Santosh K Patil over his attempt to defame him.

"I have on 10/03/2022 filed a defamation case against Santosh K Patil over his attempt to defame me. I have also attested to the clarification letter issued by Principal Secretary to this effect which is self-explanatory and dispels all the baseless allegations made. I hope good sense will prevail upon Congress leaders and would focus more on energising their party which is in a moribund state," he said.

Patil had written a letter to the Union Minister alleging that Eshwarappa was demanding a commission for releasing his payment of Rs 4 crores for completed road work even after a year of completion of the work. (ANI)

