Karnataka minister slams Congress for taking credit for Ram Temple construction

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): Karnataka Minister C T Ravi on Thursday slammed Congress leaders for commenting that Ram is with everyone and for taking credit for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ravi, in a translated tweet, said, "Congressmen are saying that Rama belongs to everyone. Yes, Rama belongs to everyone but Ram Mandir's moment? It does not belong to Congress."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday: "Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Ram. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone."

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the first person to pave the way for the construction of the Ram Temple and it is wrong if anybody attempts to take credit for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed Bhoomi Pujan at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' in Ayodhya. Before the Bhoomi Pujan, he performed 'pooja' at Hanuman Garhi and Shri Ramlala Virajman.

He unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also released a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

