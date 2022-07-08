Karnataka Minister takes part in 'UTKARSH 2022' conclave

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for IT and BT, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, has participated in the "UTKARSH 2022" conclave by 'Young Indians', said a press release on Friday.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the political field is devoid of meritorious people and called upon young entrepreneurs to first earn money and later enter into politics.

Participating on Friday, in the "UTKARSH 2022' conclave, a two-day event organised by 'Young Indians', a wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), he said that there was a dire need for filling the larger vacuum that has been created in the political domain due to the absence of eligible meritorious people.



He further said that entrepreneurs should not end up mere earning money. How they use the earned money will become more important. At a certain point in life, every successful person should think about giving it back to society. There is also a need to think about the development of rural areas and deprived of opportunities.

"The country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister who can perceive the transformations that have been taking place in India and the world over. It is because of him, that the system has seen revolutionary changes such as digitalization, a hassle-free GST system etc. Going in line with this, the state has also laid emphasis on innovation and research", Minister claimed.

"Indeed, creating a 5 trillion USD economy for a country with 135 crore population is actually nothing. Actually, we need to create economy 10 folds bigger than this. This can be achieved by filling the gap that exists between the demands of the industry and what is being supplied. The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) aspires to fill this gap through quality education that imparts skills to students", he remarked.

The digitalisation of financial transactions has enhanced transparency in the system. This also helps to curtail the generation of unaccounted money, Narayan opined.

More than 300 young entrepreneurs from 30+ cities across the nation have attended the conclave which will conclude on Saturday late evening. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson, State Vision Group for IT, and entrepreneurs Dilip Krishna, and Rounak Goyal were among those who were present. (ANI)

