Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a "planned riot" and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives.

"I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered and damaged 200-300 vehicles and the MLA's residence. We will take serious action," Ravi told ANI.

"Congress party is indulging in appeasing these people as they are its vote bank. This is not the first incident. During CAA protests, a riot was carried out in Mangaluru. It was an organised incident, not an isolated incident. SDPI is behind it. They provoked people. SDPI is famous for rioting," he said.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a Facebook message posted allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen.

110 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested now.

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said that the situation is completely under control and police officials are doing patrolling in the affected area.

"Right now, the situation is completely under control. Curfew has been imposed in two police station limits- DJ Halli and KG Halli. In the city, Section 144 has been imposed. The situation is peaceful and police officials are doing patrolling. We are getting 4 companies of CRPF, RAF, and CISF from outside the state. We have arrested 110 people. People got provoked due to a social media post," Pant told ANI.

"Later many people gathered there. Police tried to pacify the crowd. But people started pelting stones. Police vehicles were damaged and set on fire. A group entered a basement area where 200-250 vehicles were set on fire. The investigation is on," he said.

Meanwhile, Mujahid Pasha, SDPI convenor informed that Muzamil Pasha, an SDPI leader has been arrested by police in connection with DJ Halli police station limits violence in Bengaluru.

GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban visited DJ Halli Police Station which was vandalised last night in the incident.

"The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident," Shivamurthy said. (ANI)