Karnataka minister to form 3 member committee to evaluate providing reservation to communities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Karnataka Home minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a three-member committee will be constituted to study providing reservation to various communities in the state.



"Many communities including Panchamasali Lingayat, Kuruba and others communities in our state have submitted a report demanding 50 per cent reservation for several positions. Taking cognizance of these reports, the Karnataka cabinet will take a decision to form a three-member committee comprising of a retired high court judge, a social service worker and an administrator," the home minister said.

"The committee will look into these reports and analyze the legal framework. We hope to provide social justice to all sections of society," he said.

On March 19 last year the Supreme Court had upheld the validity of Karnataka's 2018 reservation law, which granted reservation in promotion to employees belonging to SC and ST categories. (ANI)

