Karnataka Minister warns of action against Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC Bank

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has warned Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC Bank of action if it does not drop a particular regulation pertaining to loans.

Sudhakar was speaking after distributing cheques for loans to 119 self-help groups under Harobande, Tippenahalli, Poshettihalli, Gollahalli, Chikkaballapura and other gram panchayats of Chikkaballapura constituency, on Friday.

According to a press note, he said several complaints are being heard against the DCC Bank's regulation. Questioning how the beneficiaries could avail the benefit of a loan when a 20% share is secured from them, he urged that the regulation must be discontinued. He warned them to follow the government's regulation or face strict actions.

Dr Sudhakar said the Bank should provide service that is just and pro-people.



He said that both Central and State Governments have prioritised women empowerment. Women are our country's pride. The entire country will develop if women are empowered, he said. Earlier, the loan was offered with interest and later the interest would be waived. Following the Centre's direction, women's self-help groups are offered loans without interest, he explained.

Listing the development works in the district, the minister said that every village of the district will witness an era of development.

He said, "This year we have received 200% more rainfall than usual. Hence, lakes and other water bodies have filled. People should avail the benefit of this. The construction of first-floor of the medical college in the district is completed. Drinking water units have been inaugurated in as many as 29 villages in the past month. New units are operating in ward 1, 2, and 29 from today onwards."

Stating that priority is given to health and education sectors in the district, he said that actions are taken to provide infrastructure facilities to schools on the lines of works in Muddenahalli Government School.

Dr Sudhakar praised the district of being a model district in containing Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, there has been a delay of one year in opening industrial zone in the district. However, the site for the zone will be determined next year, he said. (ANI)

