Karnataka Minister's wife, daughter test COVID-19 positive

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment," the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

However, the test reports of the minister and his two sons are negative.

"My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers, he further said in the tweet.

The state has reported 9,399 COVID-19 cases including 3,527 active cases 5,730 recovered and 142 deaths so far, according to the union health ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

