Karnataka MLA says Congress leaders made enough wealth through Gandhis, time to repay debt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MLA and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has claimed that Congress functionaries have amassed enough money to last for three to four generations by using the names of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and it was now time to payback.

Kumar made the remark on Thursday while participating in a Congress protest against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in connection with an alleged mone-laundering case.

Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi yesterday in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.



"If this country should survive, Congress should survive. Let's leave all the petty issues aside. Sonia Gandhi should be morally relieved. Only then the two meals we eat will be worthwhile. We have earned enough for the next three-four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira and Sonia Gandhi. If we are not prepared for even this small sacrifice today, the rice we eat will rot and have worms in future," he said.

On questions being raised whether Sonia Gandhi is bigger than the law, Kumar said he would answer it and said , "But first I want to ask if your forefathers of R Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hindu Mahasabha and Bharatiya Jana Sangh had gone to jail in the freedom struggle."

Kumar famed for making controversial remarks had in December last year sparked a row in the Karnataka assembly by saying, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

The Congress leader's statement had created uproar in the country, with many demanding his sacking as an MLA and protest in the state Assembly. Following the uproar, Kumar had apologized on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly for his remark.

"... I don't want to be defensive. Whatever I have said last night, if it hurts anybody's sentiment, I would like to apologize for the statement. I don't have any ego issues. I respect everybody. We all are here to uphold the dignity of the Assembly," he said while speaking in the Assembly. (ANI)

