Congress Milind Deora and D K Shivakumar confined at rest house in Mumbai on Wednesday
Congress Milind Deora and D K Shivakumar confined at rest house in Mumbai on Wednesday

Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai should return immediately: Milind Deora

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Milind Deora, who joined party colleague DK Shivakumar in trying to pacify rebel Karnataka legislators, appealed to all the dissidents to return to their state and resolve the issues through constitutional means.
"All Karnataka MLAs should immediately return to Bengaluru and go to State Legislative Assembly and resolve the issue through constitutional means," said Milind Deora.
The Congress and JDS leaders who resigned as MLAs are staying at a hotel in the city.
Deora, Karnataka Shivakumar, and many others accompanying them were detained by police from outside the Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel as they camped in the vicinity in an attempt to reason with the disgruntled legislators. Section 144 has been imposed in the Powai police station limits where the hotel is located.
Mumbai Police took all the detained to Kalinga University rest house.
"We were protesting peacefully and there was no provocation. The use of police force and state machinery was unconstitutional," said Deora.
The 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JDS are have expressed their wish to not meet Shivakumar, who seemed adamant at brokering a solution to the crisis looming over the coalition.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.
The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S)coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.
Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Kerala: 55-year old farmer commits suicide in Wayanad district

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

312 officials removed from service for corruption, lack of...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the Centre has forced 312 officials to retire on the grounds of ineffectiveness or lack of integrity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Budget presents a "big picture", committed to path of fiscal...

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India and asserted that it was committed to the path of fiscal consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:50 IST

Second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue focuses on...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED), which took place here on Wednesday, focused on six core areas of cooperation, including the development of the agro-Processing sector, trade and transport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:47 IST

'Super 30' will being prestige to Bihar: Anand Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): This story will bring prestige to the state of Bihar, according to Anand Kumar, the inspiration behind the upcoming movie "Super 30".

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:32 IST

Young shopkeeper in Amethi offers 'jalebis' to Rahul Gandhi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): On his first visit to Amethi after his recent Lok Sabha defeat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received sweet consolation, literally, in the form of the delicious rich traditional jalebi, which was offered to him by a young shopkeeper here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:31 IST

UP: Viral video shows corruption in Mau jail

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A video allegedly made by a jail inmate, which exposes corruption inside Mau Jail of Uttar Pradesh has come to light, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:20 IST

Govt. has adopted 'multi-prolonged approach' to provide respite...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government has adopted a "multi-prolonged approach" aimed at providing respite to the distressed Indian women who have been deserted by their NRI spouses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:14 IST

Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma spotted during...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Wanted Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma who was spotted during India-England World Cup Match held on June 30 is associated with "Sikh for Justice (SFJ)" organisation, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:11 IST

Delhi court acquits AAP MLA Sarita Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A special court on Wednesday acquitted AAP MLA Sarita Singh in a case pertaining to alleged misbehavior with a police officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:09 IST

Centre bans Pak backed 'Sikhs for Justice' for its secessionist...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday declared "Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)" as an unlawful association under provision 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, sources in Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Read More
iocl