Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai should return immediately: Milind Deora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Milind Deora, who joined party colleague DK Shivakumar in trying to pacify rebel Karnataka legislators, appealed to all the dissidents to return to their state and resolve the issues through constitutional means.

"All Karnataka MLAs should immediately return to Bengaluru and go to State Legislative Assembly and resolve the issue through constitutional means," said Milind Deora.

The Congress and JDS leaders who resigned as MLAs are staying at a hotel in the city.

Deora, Karnataka Shivakumar, and many others accompanying them were detained by police from outside the Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel as they camped in the vicinity in an attempt to reason with the disgruntled legislators. Section 144 has been imposed in the Powai police station limits where the hotel is located.

Mumbai Police took all the detained to Kalinga University rest house.

"We were protesting peacefully and there was no provocation. The use of police force and state machinery was unconstitutional," said Deora.

The 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JDS are have expressed their wish to not meet Shivakumar, who seemed adamant at brokering a solution to the crisis looming over the coalition.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S)coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

