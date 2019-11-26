Karnataka: More than 600 houses flooded after Hulimavu breaches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Over 600 houses were flooded and properties worth crores of rupees were destroyed on Monday after the Hulimavu lake breached due to a crack in its boundary in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, Goutham Kumar, Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said: "One of the most critical steps that should be taken is to put fencing around all of the Hulimavu lakes. Once we secure the lake, then we can look at the aspect of the development of the lake."

He further stated that citizens should also work with BBMP to help normalise the situation.

R Ashok, Revenue Minister of Karnataka, said: "We are trying very hard to nab the culprits responsible for the breach. Meanwhile, more than 600 houses have been flooded, and we have deployed relief facilities for the affected people."

Speaking on the fencing of the lake, he stated that 50% of the fences have already been put up around the lake, and the rest of the fences will be put up soon.

On Sunday, the nearby areas of Hulimavu were inundated in water after a lake flowing within the city limits breached the city of Bengaluru. (ANI)

