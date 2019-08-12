Visual from a rescue operation in Belgaum. File photo/ANI
Visual from a rescue operation in Belgaum. File photo/ANI

Karnataka: Muslim families in flood-hit Belgaum deprived of Eid celebrations

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Where the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha today, the scenario in Sai Nagar area of flood-hit Karnataka remains grim.
Fifteen families living in the flood-affected vicinity are finding it difficult to survive. Deprived of a proper meal the people here are away from the usual fervor surrounding the festival.
"The floods have washed away all articles from our homes, we have nothing left. We are worried about feeding our children three times a day, we cannot even think of cooking any special items related to the Eid celebrations," Mehboob Bhagewadi, a local resident told ANI.
Shabana Sanadi, another local resident, echoing similar sentiments said that the ration stocks in the Sai Nagar area were running low as almost everything was washed away by the floods, forcing them to stay away from celebrations.
Heavy rains and floods have ravaged as many as 16 districts in Karnataka. Over 1.6 lakh people have been forced to stay in temporary relief camps spread across the state.
The Indian Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district, where the floods triggered by rains have thrown the normal life out of gear.
The naval helicopters from Goa's INS Hansa Naval air station rescued 26 stranded citizens and moved them to the relief camps. They also dropped off around 800 kg of food and drinking materials to the areas facing acute shortage of the supplies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka later in the day.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district. (ANI)

