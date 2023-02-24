Karnataka: Mutilated body parts of man found in drain in Mandya, probe underway

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Mutilated body parts of an unidentified man were recovered from different canals in the Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Yathish N. Superintendent of Police, Mandya district said, "Police have recovered the hands, legs, and chopped head of the man. The police are on the search to trace the remaining parts of the body."

The body parts were found in different canals near Shivara, Hodaghatta, along with Gulur in Maddur taluq and Danayakapura, police said.



Police further said, on the man's body parts tattoos have been found.

The police have registered the case and are trying to identify the man.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

