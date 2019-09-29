Writer SL Bhyrappa, Minister Paralhad Joshi inaugurates famous festival 'Mysore Dasara'. (Photo/ANI)
Karnataka: 'Mysore Dasara' festival inaugurated

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:26 IST

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The world-famous 'Mysore Dasara' was inaugurated by Kannada writer SL Bhyrappa along with Minister Paralhad Joshi on Sunday.
This year the festival participants will also get to witness a large number of vintage four-wheelers during the celebrations as a car rally has begun from Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The cars will be going to Mysuru to participate in the 'Royal Classic Dasara Drive'.
Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and it is celebrated for 10 days. During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysuru Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.
As per the schedule, this year the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival is taking place between September 29 to October 8.
Bengaluru Airport has also installed a statue of an elephant ahead of Dasara festival. The statue has been placed to experience the ecstatic feeling of Mysore Dasara 'habba' procession.
Earlier on August 22, an elephant-march was held in the Mysore city as part of ongoing preparations for city's most loved festival. A large number of residents took part in the pre-festive march which was organised with great religious fervour. (ANI)

