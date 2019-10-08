Karnataka: Mysuru Palace lights up on final day of Dasara celebrations

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The famed Mysuru Dasara came to an end on Tuesday with grand celebrations and a spectacular display of lighting that lit up the entire Amba Villas Palace on the final day.

Earlier today, a display of Vajramusti Kalaga, an ancient form of martial art, was also organised at the Palace along with the biggest attraction of the Mysuru Dasara, which is the famous elephant procession, in which the golden howdah of goddess Chamundeswari is taken for a stroll around the city.

Mysore Dasara festival is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country and attracts a lot of tourists who come to take part in the festivities from far off places.

The ten-day program starts on the first day of Navratri and culminates on the day of Vijayadashami or Dasara.

On Monday, the district administration reviewed all the arrangements ahead of the event.

The famous procession was flagged off by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who performed puja to the Nandi Dwaja in front of Mysuru Palace.

Folk singers and dancers from various parts of the country have arrived in the state to participate in the Dasara festival.

Tourists, including foreigners, have been thronging Mysuru to witness the famed parade. A Japanese tourist at the Palace said, "It is my first visit to Mysuru and I am mesmerized by the lighting at the Mysore Palace. They have also put statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha too here which I really liked. I will take back these photos and this experience back to my country."

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed in several parts of the city in order to ensure smooth conduct of the procession. (ANI)

