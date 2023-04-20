"Karnataka never needed narcissist's blessings to prosper": Congress MLA slams JP Nadda for his remark

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda over his "Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings" remark, and said that they never needed "Narcissist's blessings" to prosper.

"Who do you think you are talking to? We are Kannadigas, we never needed a Narcissist's blessings to prosper. Does BJP get great joy in repeatedly insulting the people Karnataka? Prime Minister & BJP think that the entire nation was built only after 2014?," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

He added, "Do you think that Kannadigas lived in Stone Age before Modi became PM? We didn't have a language or thriving culture, we didn't have food, clothes, shelter or electricity? There were no roads, drains, no schools, no universities or no dams. We were all jobless?"

Congress MLA further said, "He has become so blinded by devotion to their Masters that they have forgotten what it is to be a Kannadiga & our contribution to the nation. JP Nadda ji Kannada language has over 3000 years of written history & has the highest number of Jnanpith literary awards."

He further stated, "Karnataka is as an education hub where people from even your state come to study. We have built institutions like IISc, CV Raman Institute, DRDO, NIMHANS, National Tuberculosis Centre, University of Agricultural Science and many other research and development institutions."

"We also house more than 400 of the Top Fortune 500 Cos & their R&D Centers. Seven of India's banks, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Karnataka Bank, State Bank of Mysore and Vysya Bank started here JP Nadda," he added.

He further added, "Even before Modi ji blessed us with Make in India we built ITI, BEL, HMT, BHEL, Mangalore Refinery, Mysore lamps and other major and small scale industries We built NAL, HAL where planes and helicopters are being manufactured, we built ISRO and we are sending satellites to space."

He stated, "Kannadigas will make you pay heavily for your arrogance. While you appease your master, you insult 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. Stop trying to force your god on us, he further stated."

"We were the IT Capital of India before a megalomaniac became the PM & JP Nadda

ji many people from North India come looking for jobs and funding their startups here. Even before PM said Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we had built many dams in Karnataka. Have you built any dams?" Kharge added in his tweets.

"Even before Modi said Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we got in Green revolution in state. JP Nadda ji if you like coffee, 70 percent of the coffee grown in India is from here, that has been growing without the blessings of your supreme leader," he added.

"Also, JP Nadda ji, since you are in election mode, a reminder that even the voting ink too is made in Karnataka. We don't need a Gujarat or UP model nor the blessings of Modi to prosper. We, Kannadigas have always been a great example for bravery and progress," he added.

BJP chief JP Nadda made the statement at an election rally in Shiggaon on Wednesday ahead of assembly elections in the state.

"I urge you all to make the 'Lotus' win, make the BJP win! Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings and it should never remain behind in the race towards development. This, you all must ensure by choosing only 'Lotus'," Nadda had said. (ANI)