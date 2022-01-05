Karnataka: Nine-year-old tiger dies at Pilikula Biological Park

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): A nine-year-old tiger named Oliver died at the Pilikula Biological Park situated on the outskirts of Karnataka's Mangaluru.



As per the statement of biological park's Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary, the tiger, that died on January 3, was healthy and active and the cause of the death has not been established yet. "It suddenly collapsed and died," said the director.

The samples of the tiger have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru for testing, Bhandary said.

He further informed that a sample for testing COVID-19 has also been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. (ANI)

