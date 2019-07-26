Karnataka: Orders given by Kumaraswamy in July put on hold

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Soon to be sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Friday issued directions to put orders given by his predecessor HD Kumaraswamy in the month of July, on hold.

In a letter to Department Secretaries, Chief Secretary TM Vijaybhaskar said: "BS Yeddyurappa has given directions suggesting all Department Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by caretaker CM (HD Kumaraswamy) in July, till they are looked into by the Chief Secretary or Department Secretaries".

Caretaker Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost trust vote in state assembly on Tuesday.

Right after the defeat in the Assembly on Tuesday, HD Kumaraswamy proceeded to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Vala accepted Kumaraswamy's resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government takes over.

The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition leading to its defeat.

This brought an end to the 12-day high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen rebel MLAs to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. (ANI)

