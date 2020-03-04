Karnataka people shouldn't worry about coronavirus: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that people in state need not worry about coronavirus as all necessary arrangements have been made to deal with the situation.

Speaking to ANI he said, "We have issued instructions to all hospitals. We have made all the arrangements. People in Karnataka should not worry."

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

