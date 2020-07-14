Karnataka plans to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru ahead of lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Trying to facilitate people ahead of the seven-day lockdown, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned to operate 800 buses on Monday and Tuesday from Bengaluru to other places.

The state has declared a new phase of lockdown from July 14 to July 22 to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

KSRTC issued a priority notice stating, there are already 249 buses operating from Bengaluru as of 10 am this morning and 6,641 passengers have already travelled.

Today, 231 buses have been booked in advance.

"Thermal screening is being conducted for the passengers while they are allowed to travel by adhering to social distancing norms," the notice read.

"Passengers need not worry about the buses, there are many buses that are already planned for operation," KSRTC added. (ANI)

