Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate water supply projects of Rs 2,500 crore in Shivamogga, Beklagavi on Monday

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Shivamogga and the Beklagavi districts of Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts, according to a press release.

On February 6, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Karnataka's Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crore, a press release said.

The multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahlli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crores. The projects will facilitate the provision of clean drinking water for the people of the region.



PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal, Yadgiri District on January 19. A water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will also be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs.2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of the Yadgiri district.

The projects have been launched as part of the PM's relentless focus on the provision of safe drinking water supply in all households of the country, the release said.

The trend of the predominance of water supply projects is visible in most of the recent projects inaugurated/started by PM recently, across states.

In October last year, PM Modi inaugurated water supply projects in several areas of Gujarat including Banaskantha, Junagarh, Rajkot, Vyara and Porbandar. . In Rajkot, he laid the foundation stone of two water supply projects. In Vyara, Tapi, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore.

In Jamnagar, Gujarat, the PM laid the foundation of the Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group Augmentation water supply scheme in October last year. (ANI)

