Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi dedicates BASE University Campus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University located in Jnanabharati Campus on Monday, said a press release.

PM Modi unveiled the 22 ft bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar installed on the campus, as per the statement.

PM dedicated the 13 blocks built at a cost of Rs. 250 crores. At this juncture, Karnataka Education Minister Aswath Narayan presented a miniature model of Ambedkar to the Prime Minister as a gift.



PM Modi launched 150 ITIs which have been upgraded in collaboration with Tata Group. As PM Modi launched this by clicking a button, all the 150 ITIs which were connected entered a new chapter in their growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister interacted with the students who were present there and spent a couple of minutes (5-6 minutes) with them asking about their educational progress.

Governor Thavarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, V.Somanna, Srinivasa Pujari, Sunil Kumar, Sri Ramulu, Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhanumurty, principle Secretary for the Department of Higher Education Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary for the Department of Skill Development Selva Kumar, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Technical Education P Pradeep were also present.

Earlier, Modi dedicated the Brain Study Centre established on the IISc campus at a cost of Rs 280 crores. The laying of the foundation stone for this centre was performed by PM Modi on Feb 18, 2015.

During his visit to the IISc, he also laid the foundation stone for Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multi-Speciality hospital which will be constructed as an 800 bedded hospital on the campus. This will be constructed by the donation contributed by the couple duo Sushmita- Subrato Bagchi and Radha- S.S.Parthasarathy. (ANI)

