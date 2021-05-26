Karnataka police nabs 3 for overcharging Remdesivir vials

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Bengaluru for selling Remdesivir injections at an exorbitant price of Rs 10,000 per vial.



The police seized 25 vials of the drug from their possession.

"Three people were arrested yesterday (Tuesday), for selling Remdesivir for Rs 10,000 per vial in Bengaluru, that they had purchased at a lower price from Kerala. Twenty-five vials were seized from their possession," DCP Bengaluru (West) said.

There are several reports of black marketing of the life-saving drug in the midst of a shortage of the medicine in view of second COVID-19 wave. (ANI)

