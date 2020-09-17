Karnataka: Police seize 4-acre land used to grow marijuana

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): A team of Rampura Police in Karnataka's Chitradurga district has seized a four-acre land which was being used to grow marijuana illegally.

A total of 8,250 marijuana plants seized, is estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crores.

A man identified as Andar was accused of cultivating marijuana.



"Seized marijuana worth approx Rs 4 crores. Efforts are underway to nab the main accused Rudresh who had taken land on lease and grew marijuana. We raided the land on September 4, and Rudresh was found absconding. He a resident of Antapura Koracharatti in Bellary district," said police.

"Rudresh had leased the land and grew marijuana near Rampur police station limits. The land belonging to DB Manjunath, Y Jambunath, DY Manjunath, Rampur, Samantagowda, the intermediary who leased the land, Samanthagowda is a resident of Mahadevapur, Koodligi taluk of Bellary district," police added.

Police added that under the leadership of G Radhika, Superintendent of police, Chitradurga, marijuana was being raised over four acres farm near Vaderahalli.

A team led by PSI Guddappa had raided the firm following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are being made to nab the main accused. (ANI)

