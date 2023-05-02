Karnataka polls: "PM Modi only talks about himself...," Rahul Gandhi in Shivamogga

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always talking about himself during his rallies and said that the latter should understand that the Karnataka election was not about him.

Addressing a rally in Shivamogga, the Congress leader said, "This governmnet of the BJP is a stolen government. BJP stole it three years ago by destroying democracy. Why is the PM Modi not speaking about the corruption done by this government? He should tell what steps he has taken to stop corruption in Karnataka".

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi said that he was "abused 91 times."

Previously this April, during a public meeting at Humnabad in Bidar district, Karnataka, PM Modi said that Congress has abused him 91 times.

"Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuse me, it gets demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times...Let Congress abuse me, and I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka".

Both the leaders of the ruling BJP and Congress have intensified campaigning in the southern State with the latter attempting to return to power and the former striving to hold on to power in the only southern state of the country.



"He is not saying anything about Karnataka. The question is not about PM Modi. It is about the people of the state of Karnataka," Rahul Gandhi said noting that Modi did not discuss any issue about the state during his rally.

"Please tell the people of the state what you ( PM Modi) are going to do for the state for the next five years," asked Rahul Gandhi.

"Please accept that your government in the state took 40 per cent commission during the last three and half years," the Congress leader.

Taking potshots at the ruling BJP, Rahul Gandhi said if it returns to power in the State, then the party will increase the rate of commission from 40 per cent to 50 per cent".

The former Congress MP said there is not only PM Narendra Modi in this world. "There are also other people. Talk about Youth. Talk about your leaders," he said.

"Let you talk for 70 per cent about yourself and the rest of 30 per cent talk about the people of the Karnataka," the Gandhi scion said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

