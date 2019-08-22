Karnataka: Preparations begin for Mysuru Dasara festival

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With great religious enthusiasm, the city residents have started the preparation for the famous Dasara festival with an elephant-march here on Thursday.

Mysuru Dasara is one of the biggest and prominent festivals of Karnataka. The festival is celebrated for a period of ten days.

This year the celebration of Mysuru Dasara is from September 29 to October 8.

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka. During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysuru Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight. (ANI)

