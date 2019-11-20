Karnataka: Protest intensifies against Law Minister Swamy for his remark against Kuruba community

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Protests intensified on Wednesday across the state in view of the recent remark of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy against Kuruba community here.

Demanding the resignation of the minister, Halumatha Mahasabha vice president Dr Prashanth told ANI: "We demand Madhu Swamy's apology to the entire community and our pontiff. The entire state is going to protest against him if he doesn't apologise."

"It is his greatness that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tendered an apology for his remarks. Madhu Swamy has disrespected Yediyurappa's statements. So, he should suspend him from the Cabinet," said he.

Earlier today, Yediyurappa offered his apology for the remarks made by Swamy against the backward community. However, the minister hasn't commented on the incident so far. (ANI)

