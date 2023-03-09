Karnataka PUC examination begins today, CM Bommai wishes luck to students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate exams (PUC exam) began today at different centres across the state.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai wished luck to all the students appearing in the PUC exam, the very best.



Speaking to ANI, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "I wish all students, appearing in the PUC exam, the very best. PUCs are very important when they've to decide their future - professional and other courses. So, I wish all students to get excellent marks and excel in their careers with flying colours."



"The exam will start at 10.15 am and will continue till 1.30 pm. Our centre's strength for today is 344 students. The paper is in Kannada. All preparations are done for conducting exams. CCTV installed. Notice board also set up, Rathnakar Shetty, Principal, government PU College said to ANI.

Speaking to ANI, one student from Shri Chaitaneshwar college said, "We have a second language exam in Kannada. Actually, we have been preparing for the board exams for the last two years. Every month pre-board exams were conducted in the college. So, prior the all unit tests, preparations are well."



"Preparation is good. It is very important to score in exams as it is a turning point in our life and it's better to score 98 per cent or above, so I am targeting that. I pretty confident that I will score," another student said.





The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board made all preparations necessary for the annual examination starting today.

The Pre-University Certificate exams (PUC exam) will be held till March 29, more than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges of the state are all set to appear for the exam across the state.

1,109 examination centres have been identified across the state. Also, 2,34,815 students from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream will appear for the exam.

The PUC annual examination is conducted by the Department of Undergraduate Education (PU Board) every year.

Electronic accessories including mobiles are strictly prohibited at the examination centres.

Regarding the safety and security of the examination, a team has been formed at the district level and a separate team at the taluk level under the leadership of the District Collector.

The PUC examination is starting today (March 9) and 4,492 students will be left out of the second PUC final exams due to lack of attendance.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has brought back the 75 per cent compulsory attendance rule from this year. Thus, 4,492 students will be absent from the second PUC examination of the year. (ANI)

