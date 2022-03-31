Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi recalls Shivakumara Swami's spiritual teachings

Tumakaru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalled the principles taught by spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami during his visit to Sree Siddaganga Math in Karnataka's Tumakaru on Thursday.

"During my last visit (to Sree Siddaganga Math), I met Dr Shivakumara Swami. Even though he is not here today, the path he has shown to educate the youth and help the poor are being taken forward," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi offered his respects to the late Shri Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti celebrations at the Mutt.

Sharing the snippet on Twitter of him paying respect to Shivakumara Swami, the Congress leader said, "Known for his selfless service to humanity, the late Swamiji was instrumental in educating lakhs of poor youth and shaping their future."





Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began his two-day visit to Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023.

Speaking to ANI on Gandhi's visit to the state, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

On Friday, the Congress leader will visit the KPCC office and attend the executive meeting with the frontals.

Rahul's visit comes at a time when the state is debating issues like the Hijab ban, restriction on Non-Hindu traders conducting business inside temple premises and the Halal meat row. (ANI)

