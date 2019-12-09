Karnataka: Ramesh Jarkiholi grateful to Yediyurappa for victory, but says Siddaramaiah still his 'leader'

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who won on BJP ticket from Gokak constituency, on Monday extended his gratitude to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, but said that former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is still his 'leader'.

"Yes, I won the election because of the efforts made by Yediyurappa. I do not blame Siddaramaiah for anything at this point of time. He is still my leader," said Jarkiholi.

He further said that then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified the MLAs with 'vested interest' and people taught him the right lesson.

Jarkiholi defeated Congress' Lakhan Laxmanarao Jarakiholi by 29,006 votes in Gokak constituency. (ANI)

