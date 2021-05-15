Karnataka receives second Oxygen Express with 120 MT oxygen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Karnataka received its second oxygen-express">Oxygen Express carrying 120 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Kalinganagar on Saturday.

Expressing his gratitude, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "The second #OxygenExpress to Karnataka carrying 120 MT LMO from Kalinganagar reached Bengaluru this morning. The Union Govt has strengthened the state governments by continuously dedicating all national resources for collectively fighting the pandemic."



Karnataka received its first oxygen-express">Oxygen Express carrying 120 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday (May 11).

So far, the Indian Railways have delivered more than 7,900 MT of LMO to various states across the country.

In a statement, the Indian Railways said, "In order to ensure that oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of oxygen-express">Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections." (ANI)

