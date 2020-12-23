Karnataka records 1,141 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): A total of 1,141 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 13,993 active Covid-19 cases as of December 22 here.

As many as 1,136 people recovered from the lethal virus on Tuesday, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,85,341.



The state has witnessed 12,029 fatalities due to the pathogen so far, as per the Department of Health and Family Welfare here.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.

The total recoveries have gone up to 96,36,487 with 30,376 new recoveries recorded on Tuesday. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent.

