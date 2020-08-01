Karnataka records 5,172 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): As many as 5,172 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287.

The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged.

So far, a total of 2,412 people have died in the state.

India, on Saturday, reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

