Karnataka: Rehearsals organised for elephants taking part in 'Mysuru Dasara' festival

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Ahead of the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival, a rehearsal was on Friday organised for the elephants which will take part in a parade as part of a religious procession in the city.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, starting with Navaratri and the last day being Vijayadashami (Dusshera).

Every year the same trained elephants are brought from Nagarhole forest and kept in Mysore Palace till the festival 'Mysuru Dasara' is not over. Teams of Animal husbandry and special caretakers are deployed to look after the elephants.

This year five of these trained elephants will carry out the parade.

On August 26, Mysuru Elephants were brought to Mysore Palace under high security.

As per the schedule, this year the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival will be taking place from September 29 to October 8.

During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysore Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight. (ANI)

