Karnataka reports 10,250 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Karnataka reported 10,250 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,65,290, the state health department informed on Sunday.

There are now 69,225 active cases in that state. So far, 9,83,157 recovers and 12,889 deaths have been reported in the state.

Of the total new cases, over half of the new cases (7,584) were reported from capital Bengaluru.



Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana announced that there would be no summer holidays in the academic year 2021-22 in the state in light of the second wave.

"The examinations at the university level including degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and all other courses which come under the department of higher education will be conducted as per the scheduled timetable and there will be no changes," said Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio.

India is currently witnessing the second wave of the coronavirus. In the highest single-day spike, more than 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country. (ANI)

