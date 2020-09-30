Karnataka reports 10,453 new COVID-19 cases, 136 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI): Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths on Tuesday, said the state health department.

With the new cases, the total cases have risen to 5,92,91, including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,07,737, it said.

On Tuesday, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding the ening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.





"We have not taken any decision regarding reopening on schools in the state yet. The government does not have any such plans to reopen schools at present," he said.

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases.

It also includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths. (ANI)

