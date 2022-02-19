Karnataka reports 1,137 new COVID cases, 20 deaths

Bengaluru [India], February 19 (ANI): Karnataka reported 1,137 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday.

According to the state health department, the active number of COVID patients reached 13,431. Meanwhile, 3,870 people recovered from the disease in the state on Saturday.

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Karnataka has gone up to 39,35,585 of which 38,82,340 people have recovered so far, said the official data. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the state to 39,777.



The current positivity rate of COVID cases in Karnataka remains at 1.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, India logged 22,270 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 1.80 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,53,739.

As many as 60,298 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic to 4,20,37,536. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.21 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 325 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,11,230. (ANI)

