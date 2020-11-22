Karnataka reports 13 deaths, 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Karnataka has reported 13 deaths and 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of Karnataka, on Sunday.



According to a press release, "The total cases of COVID-19 have reached 8,73,046, including 8,36,505 discharges and 11,654 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,868."

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. (ANI)

