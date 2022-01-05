Karnataka reports 149 new Omicron cases, overall tally rises to 226

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): Karnataka on Tuesday reported 149 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 226.

"149 new Omicron cases have been confirmed today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 226," said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Tuesday. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.



Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the state government on Tuesday imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs in Karnataka.

As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am for the next two weeks.

The pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity. (ANI)

