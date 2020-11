Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): A total of 2,116 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the count of cases to 8,55,912.



According to the State Health Department, the discharges stand at 8,14,949 with 3,368 more persons discharged today.

Twenty-one more persons have succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 11,474. The active cases of coronavirus stand at 29,470. (ANI)