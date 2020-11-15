Karnataka reports 2,154 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Karnataka reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,60,082.



"There have been a total of 2,198 discharges, and 17 deaths today. Total cases in the state have risen to 8,60,082, including 8,20,590 discharges and 11,508 deaths. Active cases stand at 27,965," Karnataka government informed in a release.

With 44,684 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases went up to 87,73,479 on Saturday. (ANI)

